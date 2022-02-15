Surprising! After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia marks her exit from MTV Roadies, Read to know more

MUMBAI: The 18th season of MTV's Roadies is going to kickstart soon. Rannvijay Singha, who has been the face of Roadies for ages, has been replaced by Sonu Sood. According to the latest update, Neha Dhupia who has been one of the mentors and gang leaders on the show has decided to mark her exit.

In an interview with WION, Neha Dhupia revealed that she is not going to be a part of Roadies this year and even revealed why. She was quoted saying, "No, unfortunately, I'm not part of this year's 'Roadies', things have changed and It's between us and the channel.'' Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies for almost 5 years. Her fights with Prince Narula kept her in the news quite a few times.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia had spoken about Rannvijay's exit and Sonu Sood's entry as the host of Roadies. She was quoted saying by Indian Express.com, "It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."

