SURPRISING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar shares a cryptic post after blocking someone on social media; DETAILS HERE

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The stunning diva made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

The actress is one of the top-rated actresses of small screens and also enjoys a massive fan following.

Disha has always been in the news for all the right reasons.

Fans always laud her for the brilliant social media game and her PDA with hubby Rahul Vaidya is always a delight.

And now, Disha's latest cryptic post has left the fans wondering about something.

The actress shared an Instagram story where she mentioned about blocking someone from social media.

Disha also went on to say that she is feeling much better after doing this.

Take a look:

Well, we are wondering who Disha is referring to in her post.

It could be an anonymous social media user or someone who Disha personally knows.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments.

