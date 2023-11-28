Surprising! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal ready to compensate for voluntarily exit after schooled for calling the show 'Biased'

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, often referred to as the UK07 rider, has been making news after he called Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, and Bigg Boss 'biased.' He was earlier spotted telling Sana Raees Khan that the Dabangg star frequently pulls him up for his fan clubs and following.

He frequently tells the other roommates that he feels disrespected. Anurag stated in a recent Bigg Boss episode that he wished to leave the show willingly after receiving criticism from Bigg Boss for his persistent complaints and for accusing the show of being "biased" against a select group of contestants.

Anurag declared that his family and fans are more important to him than the program anymore. He continued by saying that as compensation for leaving the show voluntarily, he is prepared to give Rs 2 crore. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra teased this as they listened and proposed handing them the money instead.

Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, appeared on the reality show in the most recent episode. Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Samarth Jurel are the competitors competing on Bigg Boss 17. Jigna Vora was evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

