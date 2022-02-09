SURPRISING! THIS Bollywood actress started the famous Anupamaa's Monologue trend on social media

MUMBAI: Social media is one such platform where things go viral within the blink of an eye.

The trends keep changing now and then.

Actors and actresses often follow the trends and make such reels on social media.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist

A lot of Bollywood and TV celebs and even commoners are making a reel out of this.

But do you know which Bollywood star started this trend?

Well, it is none other than actress Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, you heard it right!

Janhvi's video came as a pleasant surprise for the fans as no one expected her to make a reel out of this monologue from a popular show.

Post Janhvi, many Bollywood and television stars made reels on this monologue.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Uorfi Javed among others have made a reel on this monologue leaving the fans in splits.

Well, it will be interesting to see which Bollywood diva joins the bandwagon to make a reel on this popular dialogue.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place