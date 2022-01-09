Surprising! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite with daughter Ziana, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated each other for a year before tying the knot. Their relationship has hit a rocky patch and after news about their on and off status, the couple had decided on an amicable separation. But in the past few days, there have been some positive developments in their relationship and the couple recently shared pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi pooja as their home.

In the post shared by Charu Asopa, she is seen posing happily with daughter Ziana and her husband Rajeev Sen. The duo is seen dressed in traditional outfits as they pose with their little one in front of their temple. Charu looks magnificent in a beige saree with a golden border and also sported sindoor with red bangles. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev has sported golden kurta pajamas set. They are seen holding their daughter together and kissing her.

The fans of the actress are very happy to see her reunite with her husband. One wrote, “Aise hi rho aaplogg khush rho”, another said, “soooo soooo happy to see you back with your family”, another wrote, “wowwww congratulations superrrrr”. A fan wrote, “How happy ziana is with her parents.”

Talking about Charu, she alleged that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and is more than often in Delhi. She has also deleted his pictures from her Instagram. Rajeev, on the other hand, has retained his family photos.

