Surprising! Elvish Yadav reveals his marriage plans, not getting married soon; Says ‘My mom tells me that…’

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav recently revealed his wedding plans. Yadav is well-known for making waves on social media with his thought-provoking videos. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner declared that he and his girlfriend would soon tie the knot. Given that the vlogger disclosed that his girlfriend isn't quite ready to get married, his statements may break the hearts of his fans.

Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place

Elvish Yadav recently reacted to a question on his wedding plans during an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their podcast. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner stated, “My mom tells me that she cannot do the household chores. Even though I am with mom, she (Elvish's girlfriend) says not right now. She is still young, so suddenly there will be a picture on Instagram like those viral wedding pictures.”

After receiving criticism for his acts on social media, Elvish Yadav, a social media sensation, once stated that his parents wanted to leave the country. In response to the report, the social media star stated, “My parents are innocent; they don't know how to face the media and all. They get scared when they see my name somewhere. If the police come home then they feel kharab hogaya sab. My parents are worried; my father has told me many times, "Yeh sab chhod de, yeh desh chhod de, yeh sab kaam dhanda chhodke kahin bas ja door, restaurant khol lena. Hum bhi aajayenge baadmein.”

About Elvish Yadav, a social media star who made history by being the first Bigg Boss wildcard champion. He was also spotted alongside Bigg Boss OTT 2 competitor Abhishek Malhan on Temptation Island India. Additionally, he has appeared in multiple music videos.

Also read: Wow! Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash gave some special advice to Neha Dinesh Anand after facing heartbreak

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now