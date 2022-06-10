SURPRISING! Fans made this major SIMILARITY between Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi and Star Plus' show Anupamaa

MUMBAI : There are a lot of television shows that are successfully running on small screens for a long time.

The makers are introducing some interesting twists and turn in the story which are leaving the viewers hooked to the screens.

Post the lockdowns were lifted and the entertainment industry once again started working, a lot of new television shows were launched on different channels.

Bhagya Lakshmi was launched last year in August and stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Meanwhile, Rajan Shahi launched another masterpiece Anupamaa which hit small screens in the year 2020 immediately after the lockdown. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

Interestingly, both shows are working wonders ever since the beginning.

Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have developed a huge fan following over time and ardent viewers have now found a striking similarity between these two popular drama series.

Well, if you have been following the show regularly, both Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have not witnessed a single leap ever since it started airing on small screens. Yes, you heard it right!

Both the shows' stories are constantly moving forward with several introductions of new characters and many interesting twists and turns.

However, it seems the makers are not ready to move forward with the story by introducing a leap as it might change a lot of things.



We are sure not many must have observed this thing about Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi.

So, do you think Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi should witness a leap? Tell us in the comments.

