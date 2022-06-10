SURPRISING! Fans made this major SIMILARITY between Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi and Star Plus' show Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have developed a huge fan following over time and ardent viewers have now found a striking similarity between these two popular drama series. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 16:46
SURPRISING! Fans made this major SIMILARITY between Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi and Star Plus' show Anupamaa

MUMBAI : There are a lot of television shows that are successfully running on small screens for a long time.

The makers are introducing some interesting twists and turn in the story which are leaving the viewers hooked to the screens.

Post the lockdowns were lifted and the entertainment industry once again started working, a lot of new television shows were launched on different channels.

Bhagya Lakshmi was launched last year in August and stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Meanwhile, Rajan Shahi launched another masterpiece Anupamaa which hit small screens in the year 2020 immediately after the lockdown. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

Interestingly, both shows are working wonders ever since the beginning.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Upcoming Danger! Aarya goes missing amid Navaratri celebration


Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have developed a huge fan following over time and ardent viewers have now found a striking similarity between these two popular drama series.

Well, if you have been following the show regularly, both Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi have not witnessed a single leap ever since it started airing on small screens. Yes, you heard it right!

Both the shows' stories are constantly moving forward with several introductions of new characters and many interesting twists and turns.

However, it seems the makers are not ready to move forward with the story by introducing a leap as it might change a lot of things.


We are sure not many must have observed this thing about Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi.

So, do you think Anupamaa and Bhagya Lakshmi should witness a leap? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Upcoming Update! Barkha plans something big, Anuj and Anupama to get to spend some romantic time?

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 16:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her career and returning to reality TV; says “I never intended to be an artist. I was spotted outside my college”
MUMBAI : Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Will Pushpa get the chance to go to Canada?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Maddam Sir: Interesting! Haseena has a doubt about the thief Karishma arrests
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop based-comedy drama series on the small screens. The show...
Aneri Vajani Celebrates Dussehra at Home With a Puja
MUMBAI : Aneri Vajani is a known personality for her performance in Anupama and other reality shows. On the occasion of...
AWW! Charu Asopa flaunts her ethnic look with daughter Ziana during the festival of Navratri
MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is an Indian television actress. She is known for portraying Atkhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer...
Exclusive! “One thing is for sure that the fans will definitely love this character and will not able to guess him till the end,” says Asutosh Rana on his character in 'Karm Yuddh'
MUMBAI :  Actor Ashutosh Rana is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space and over time...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’