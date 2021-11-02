SURPRISING! GHKKPM fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks UNRECOGNISABLE in her THROWBACK glamorous avatar

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show has garnered huge praises from the fans for its amazing storyline.

A lot of drama has been happening in the Chavan house ever since Sai has returned from the hospital.

The viewers have seen how the dynamics between the characters have changed and we are seeing constant evolution in each and every character.

The show stars an amazing bunch of actors like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar among others.

We have seen how these actors have become viewers' favourites in no time.

Ayesha is being hugely praised for her performance as Sai in the show.

The actress' social media fan following is increasing with every passing day.

The pretty diva currently has 782k followers on Instagram.

We all know how Ayesha keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life.

The actress has now taken to social media to share a throwback picture and her glamorous avatar has left us stunned.

Ayesha looks totally unrecognizable in her look.

Take a look:

Well, we have seen Ayesha in extremely simple looks in the show but this one was way different than we expected.

