Surprising! This is how Dilip Joshi reacts to Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani’s comeback on TV’s most popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the most anticipated returns of all time. However later, Disha’s brother Mayur Vakani confirmed she will return to the show. Now after producer Asit Kumarr Modi and Disha Vakani’s on-screen and off-screen brother Mayur Vakani, TMKOC’s lead actor Jethalal has now reacted to Disha aka Dayaben’s return to the show.

Dilip Joshi was quoted saying, “It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting.”

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi further asserted that the show has been doing great for the past 5 years without Disha Vakani and continues to do.

In 2017, Disha Vakani went on a maternity break and she hasn’t returned to the show ever since. Recently, she embraced motherhood once again when she welcomed her 2nd baby – a boy.

Dilip Joshi also congratulated Disha Vakani on the arrival of her 2nd baby, a boy.

Credit: Koimoi