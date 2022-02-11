SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular divas of small screens.

The actress who started her career as a child artist has now achieved a different level of stardom in just a few years.

Jannat is one such actress who has become a social media star in no time.

Her massive Instagram fan following is proof that she is ruling several hearts across the nation and also in various parts of the world.

ALSO READ: Airport Spotted! Neha Bhasin, Aakanksha Singh, Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair

Jannat is the only television actress to achieve such a huge fan base on Instagram.

The actress has currently a whopping 40 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

The Phulwa actress recently celebrated this success with her family.

Well, Jannat is one such diva who has left a lot of A-List Bollywood actors and actresses behind in terms of social media following.

Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff among others who have less than 40 million followers on Instagram.

Jannat has surpassed several A-list actors of Bollywood.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Jannat Zubair flies to Dubai with family to celebrate her achievement after being listed in Forbes 30 Under 30