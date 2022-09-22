SURPRISING! Before Karishma Sawant, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur among others were offered Aarohi's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Before Karishma Sawant grabbed Aarohi's role, the makers had reportedly approached many well-known faces for this character.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 16:07
Karishma Sawant, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actress has become a household name for her character in the show. 

The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance. 

Also, her on-screen camaraderie with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is well-appreciated by the viewers. 

Rajan Shahi has given big breaks to several new actors through his shows, Karishma being one of them. 

But before Karishma grabbed this amazing role, the makers had reportedly approached many well-known faces for this character.

So, let's take a look:

1. Mahima Makwana

She is well-known for her role in Colors' show Shubharambh and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Mahima was offered this character but things did not work out between her and the makers.

2. Nidhi Bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Nidhi was also considered for Aarohi's character. However, Nidhi turned down the offer when she did not get the demanded remuneration from the makers. 

3. Avneet Kaur

Aladdin actress Avneet was also approached for this character. However, she rejected the role as Avneet was not keen on doing TV shows. 

4. Jannat Zubair

Even Jannat was offered Aarohi's character. Apparently, she was ready to do this role. But when she heard the script, she did not like it and turned down the offer. 

Well, it seems Karishma was destined to play this character and she is doing total justice to it. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Parth and Shefali to have a baby in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Karishma Sawant Mahima Makwana Jannat Zubair Avneet Kaur Nidhi Bhanushali Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Rajan Shahi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 16:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Anjali Arora opens up about her memories with Munawar Faruqui; says ‘I don’t know is it because of his relationship we aren’t friends”
MUMBAI :Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
Maddam Sir: What! Karishma shows a different side of hers, Haseena shocked
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
EXCLUSIVE! Neetu Wadha BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers.  We at TellyChakkar are always at the...
WHOA! Before Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has ROMANCED these television actors on-screen
MUMBAI :Television diva Pranali Rathod is currently amazing everyone with her performance in Star Plus' popular drama...
Exclusive! "I hate to cook diet food because I do not diet", says Aasiya Kazi on her food habits.
MUMBAI: TV Actress Aasiya Kazi is a well-known face in the world of Indian Television. She is one of the most talented...
Omg! Rajiv Adatia finally speaks on Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s break up
MUMBAI :Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with...
RECENT STORIES
Sexy! Go Goa Gone actress Puja Gupta is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Go Goa Gone actress Puja Gupta is too hot to handle in these pictures