SURPRISING! Before Karishma Sawant, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur among others were offered Aarohi's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress has become a household name for her character in the show.

The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance.

Also, her on-screen camaraderie with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is well-appreciated by the viewers.

Rajan Shahi has given big breaks to several new actors through his shows, Karishma being one of them.

But before Karishma grabbed this amazing role, the makers had reportedly approached many well-known faces for this character.

So, let's take a look:

1. Mahima Makwana

She is well-known for her role in Colors' show Shubharambh and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Mahima was offered this character but things did not work out between her and the makers.

2. Nidhi Bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Nidhi was also considered for Aarohi's character. However, Nidhi turned down the offer when she did not get the demanded remuneration from the makers.

3. Avneet Kaur

Aladdin actress Avneet was also approached for this character. However, she rejected the role as Avneet was not keen on doing TV shows.

4. Jannat Zubair

Even Jannat was offered Aarohi's character. Apparently, she was ready to do this role. But when she heard the script, she did not like it and turned down the offer.

Well, it seems Karishma was destined to play this character and she is doing total justice to it.

