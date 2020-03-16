SURPRISING! Look which popular actors of the Telly world rejected Khande Rao's role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai before Gaurav Amlani

Gaurav Amlani is brilliantly slaying in the role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on the TV in the current times. 

We have seen how the makers have made sure to treat the viewers with some amazing storyline.

The makers have made sure to stick to the authenticity of the characters and not mess up with the story. 

Gaurav Amlani is currently seen playing the role of Khande Rao in the show. 

The actor is doing total justice to this role. Also, Gaurav's jodi with Aetashaa Sansgiri has worked wonders. 

But do you know that before Gaurav bagged this character, a lot of well know TV actors were offered this character but due to various reasons, they turned down the offer. 

So, let's take a look at actors who rejected Khande Rao's role:

1. Kinshuk Vaidya

The actor was finalised for the role but backed out for reasons best known to him. 

2. Satya Tiwari

The actor is known for his performances in many TV shows. Satya was also offered this role but he turned down the offer.

3. Rishikesh Ingley

Rishikesh was also offered the role of Khande Rao in the show but seems things didn't work out for him. 

4. Jenil Panchamia 

Jenil was also considered for Khande Rao's role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. However, things didn't work out and Jenil lost the role. 

5. Randeep Rai

The handsome hunk of TV was also offered this role but apparently, Randeep did not want to take up a historical show. 

Eventually, the role was offered to Gaurav Amlani who is doing total justice to this role. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

