SURPRISING! Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor has repeated THIS dialogue maximum times in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and it is hilarious

MUMBAI :There is no doubt that actor Nakuul Mehta who is playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is simply fabulous when it comes to his performance.

The actor has become everyone's favorite in no time and is totally doing justice to his character.

Well, Nakuul's stellar performance in the show is proof that the actor is going the extra mile to make sure he delivers his best performance in every scene.

The actor who enjoys a massive fan following on social media is often treating the viewers with his funny and humorous posts.

Nakuul is known for his innovative Instagram reels and his latest one is simply hilarious.

The handsome hunk had a compilation of several scenes featuring him from the show where he is constantly repeating the same dialogue.

Well, are you guessing what the dialogue is? I am sorry!

Take a look:

Nakuul's character Ram has said this dialogue a maximum number of times in the show and it is hilarious.

The handsome hunk's post has left his fans, friends, and co-stars in splits.

Well, we must say that was quite an apt observation!

Nakuul's character has seen a lot of progress in the show with time.

After the leap was introduced, the viewers are getting to see a lot of changes in each and every character and also the storyline.

For now, the ardent viewers of the show and the diehard Raya fans are awaiting their reunion.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

