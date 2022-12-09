SURPRISING! From Nakuul Mehta to Disha Parma, THIS is how much the cast of Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 charges per episode

MUMBAI: The second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has been doing phenomenally well. The fans are loving the track of the show and Ram and Priya’s chemistry.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and comes under one of the top shows of Indian television. The cast members are earning a huge amount of remunerartion.

Here is the amount that the cast charges per episode:

1. Disha Parmar:

Love is pouring in for Disha Parmar's portrayal of the show's lead character, Priya. This part was played by Sakshi Tanwar in the first season of the show. Disha Parmar has beautifully adapted the role. As per the report, she is charging INR 80,000 per episode.

2. Nakuul Mehta:

For the second season of the show, Ram Kapoor has been replaced by Nakuul Mehta. People enjoy Nakuul's humour on the broadcast. His character is a lot of fun, and the audience love it. Nakuul Mehta receives INR 90,000 per episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

3. Kanupriya Pandit:

Another well-known name in Indian television, joined the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Priya's mother. She bills 40,000 INR for each episode.

4. Abhay Bhargava

Known for shows like Molkki, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhay Bhargav is playing the role of Priya's father on the show. he's charging INR 40,000 per episode.

5. Anjum Faikh

Anjum plays Priya's younger sister, Maitri on the show. For one episode, she is charging INR 30,000.

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST! Priya tells Pihu about Ram being her father in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

6. Alefla Kapadia

Alefla is playing Priya Sood's elder sister on the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her per episode salary is INR 30,000.

7. Pranav Misshra

Pranav Misshra is playing Priya’s brother and Ram Kapoor's sister, Shivina's love interest. For this show, he's charging INR 20,000 per episode.

8. Shubhaavi Choksey

Shubhaavi Choksey plays Ram's mother on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She charges INR 50,000 per episode.

9. Sneha Namanandi

Sneha plays Shivina, Ram Kapoor's step sister on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It is her decision to marry Priya's cousin brother Akshay that makes Priya and Ram eventually come together. She is charging Rs. 20,000 per episode.

10. Ajay Nagrath

Popular face of the telly and Bollywood world, Ajay Nagrath plays Aditya, Ram's best friend on the show. He was earlier seen on the show CID. He charges INR 25,000 per episode.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Sad! Nandini makes the right move, Ram disconnects with his best friends

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



