Surprising! Netizens compare Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan with Ranveer Singh, and here is the reason

MUMBAI: 79-year-old Amitabh Bachchan has mocked himself over his new look, hoodie paired with harem pants. Soon after, his fans started comparing him to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his experimental fashion choices.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Pahanne ko dedia pyjama, laga saree ko faada, aage chhoti jeb dedi, aur peejhe laga hai naada (They have given me a pyjama which looks like it has been torn out of a saree. It has small pockets in the front and the tie-string at the back).”

Also Read:https:Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2

A fan commented on his outfit on Twitter, "When you want to challenge Ranveer Singh." Another said, "Ranveer Singh ke saath ad karne ka natija hai (This is the result of doing an ad with Ranveer Singh)." One more fan said on Instagram, “Sir Ranveer se dosti kr ley kya (have you become friends with Ranveer).” A comment also read, “Sir, lagta hai ye pyjama Ranveer Singh ne design kia hai (It seems Ranveer has designed this pyjama.” A fan even called him “New Ranveer Singh” in the comments section.

Also Read:https:Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces the first episode of the show

Amitabh will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will be released on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K. He has already wrapped up the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai.

Credit: Hindustan Times