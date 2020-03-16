Surprising! New mom Bharti Singh auditions for THIS reality show, deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular television celeb Bharti Singh never fails to impress her fans with her fun elements. popular comedian Bharti Singh, who recently became a mother, recently grabbed eyeballs with her audition for the upcoming dance reality show DID Super Moms.

While thousands of women have auditioned for DID Super Moms, it looks like they didn't want to miss this mega opportunity. Hence, during the Fantastic Finale episode of DID L’il Masters, Bharti gave a quick audition in front of judge Remo D’Souza and asked him if she could be a part of the show.

She showcased her moves as she danced to the popular track from Pushpa – Saami Saami and we have to say you cannot miss this phenomenal performance! However, will she get a chance to be a part of DID Super Moms? Watch her audition video right here:

DID L’il Masters Finale witnessed the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul.

After DID L’il Masters, the channel is all set to return with the 3rd edition of its popular nonfiction property – DID Super Moms, which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from July 2 onwards.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently welcomed a baby boy and named their son Laksh. Earlier the two had initially shared that they fondly call their baby Gola.

