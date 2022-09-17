Surprising! Nikki Tamboli shares a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid her controversial connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nikki Tamboli shared a story on her Instagram account after her name cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:23
Surprising! Nikki Tamboli shares a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid her controversial connection with conman Sukesh C

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account after her name has been cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Also Read: Amazing! Meet Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s ‘Someone Special’ in her latest Instagram post

Nikki shared a cryptic story on her Instagram account, wherein a young girl is heard mouthing some empowering lines. “I’m not a princess. I don’t need a prince to save me. I’m a queen. I can handle it myself," the girl said in the video.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Pinky Irani who introduced Niki to Sukesh gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to the actress. After two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Also Read: Shocking! Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here is what you have to know

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. As per the report, Nikki met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

Credit: News 18

Television Nikki Tamboli Sirf Tum Kanchana 3 Bigg Boss 14 Khatron Ke Khiladi Thippara Meesam Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Pakhi to bring Sai to Chavan Nivas
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets more interesting in the upcoming segments as Pakhi brings Sai to Chavan Nivas...
Rajjo - Woah! A New Character to Spark Jealousy in Arjun
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ one of the famous serial Rajjo takes an interesting turn in Arjun and Rajjo's story.Currently,...
Surprising! Nikki Tamboli shares a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid her controversial connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account after her name has been...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Kinjal vouches to never forgive Toshu and decides to keep her child away from him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Pallavi Sapra to enter Star Bharat's Ajooni as negative lead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Bharat is currently...
Cute! Off-screen pictures of AbhiRa that would make you go ‘Aww’
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are known for their chemistry as Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ famous...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debutin
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debuting as director