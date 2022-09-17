Surprising! Nikki Tamboli shares a cryptic story on her Instagram account amid her controversial connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account after her name has been cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nikki shared a cryptic story on her Instagram account, wherein a young girl is heard mouthing some empowering lines. “I’m not a princess. I don’t need a prince to save me. I’m a queen. I can handle it myself," the girl said in the video.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Pinky Irani who introduced Niki to Sukesh gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to the actress. After two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. As per the report, Nikki met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

