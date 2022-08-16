Surprising! Not Sidharth Shukla, THIS actor was the first love interest of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, details inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer film is undoubtedly an internet sensation. Her chemistry with late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was undefinable. However, if reports are to be believed then, the Honsla Rakh actress in love with Gautam Gulati and her madness was witnessed when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Before dating Sidharth Shukla, she was madly in love with actor Gautam Gulati who is known for his role in Diya Aur Bati Hum. However later, slowly and gradually Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship got built in the same house.

Shehnaaz is right now India's most loved celebrity and SidNaaz is the strongest fan club among all. Many thought that Sidharth's death will break her but she survived and is like a phoenix.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is going to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Jassie Gill. Besides, the film features Pooja Hegde as Salman Khan’s love interest and Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in important roles. The action comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Credit: BollywoodLife