Surprising! Nyrraa M Banerji aka Rani of Pischachini shows off her strength; Details inside

MUMBAI: Colors’ latest offering is Pischachini which is a supernatural horror drama produced by Mrinal Jha.

The show has Nyrraa M Banerji, Harsh Rajput and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles.

In the show, Nyrraa plays the villain Rani, also known as "Pishachini."

The main heroine Pavithra, played by Jiya Shankar, strives to protect her boyfriend Rocky from Pishachini. Harsh Rajput plays Rocky in the show.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to have Immortality or Telepathy as my SUPERNATURAL POWER' - Pishachini's Jiya Shankar on having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more

The off-screen bond between the actors is seen in the videos and pictures they share on social media.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Nyrraa on her social media featuring Harsh.

Take a look:

In this video, we can see how Harsh is picking up Nyrraa in his arms and then instead, she lifts him up in her arms showing off her strength. The video is quite funny as Nyrraa lifts him up, and we are sure the fans also love this video.

The cute bonding between the two is clearly visible, and it will be interesting to see them in the show.

Also read-Pishachini: OMG! Dadaji goes missing, and Pavithra and Rocky get to begin their search hunt!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip.