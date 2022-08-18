Surprising! Nyrraa M Banerji aka Rani of Pischachini shows off her strength; Details inside

The off- screen bond between the actors is seen in the videos and pictures they share online.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:42
Title- Surprising! Nyrraa M Banerji aka Rani of Pischachini shows off her strength; Details inside

MUMBAI:  Colors’ latest offering is Pischachini which is a supernatural horror drama produced by Mrinal Jha.

The show has Nyrraa M Banerji, Harsh Rajput and Jiya Shankar in the lead roles.

In the show, Nyrraa plays the villain Rani, also known as "Pishachini."

The main heroine Pavithra, played by Jiya Shankar, strives to protect her boyfriend Rocky from Pishachini. Harsh Rajput plays Rocky in the show.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to have Immortality or Telepathy as my SUPERNATURAL POWER' - Pishachini's Jiya Shankar on having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more

The off-screen bond between the actors is seen in the videos and pictures they share on social media.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Nyrraa on her social media featuring Harsh.

Take a look:

In this video, we can see how Harsh is picking up Nyrraa in his arms and then instead, she lifts him up in her arms showing off her strength. The video is quite funny as Nyrraa lifts him up, and we are sure the fans also love this video.

The cute bonding between the two is clearly visible, and it will be interesting to see them in the show.

Also read-Pishachini: OMG! Dadaji goes missing, and Pavithra and Rocky get to begin their search hunt!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip.

Colors Pischachini Nyrraa M Banerji Harsh Rajput Jiya Shankar Rani Pavihtra Rocky TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Singer Neha Kakkar faces massive trolls by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar is often picked by the trolls for crying on every reality show she is a part of. The...
OMG! This is what Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had to say on appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dude Alert! Meet Zain Imam aka Agastya’s girl gang
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Handsome alert! Parth Samthaan kills it with his NEW LOOK as Manik Malhotra from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and we can't stop drooling over him
MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is gearing up to launch its fourth season and the excitement for it is quite palpable.The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! The contestants remember their moms as they perform the dangerous stunts; the upcoming episode dedicated to mothers
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Spy Bahu: Finally! Yohan gets lost looking at his love Sejal
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome home a new member
Congratulations! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome home a new member
Latest Video