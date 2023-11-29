Surprising! Rohit Bose points out how his acting gestures have not gone a single change even after 30 years from Swabhimaan to Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

MUMBAI : Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades. He began his career in television and then ventured into the Indian film industry and web series.

Rohit gained massive fame with his stint in Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat etc. The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan and many more.

Well, Rohit made a strong observation about himself where he pointed out that his hand gestures are the same even after 30 years! He shared pictures from the time he starred in Swabhimaan and Sanjeevani to now in Saubhagyavati 2 and drew an analysis between the pictures.

Alongside the pictures was a caption which read:

This is UNREAL! 30 years between these pictures from #swabhimaan to #sanjeevani to #saubhagyavatibhava2 and my style of holding up my hand whilst thinking remains EXACTLY the same !! I didn’t realise it. Thank you @rohit_sayantani_fc for pointing this out !

Take a look:

Below this picture, people dropped comments where they complimented his handsomeness and said that he looks nothing short of handsome.

