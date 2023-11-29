Surprising! Rohit Bose points out how his acting gestures have not gone a single change even after 30 years from Swabhimaan to Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

Rohit made a strong observation about himself where he pointed out that his hand gestures are the same even after 30 years!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:06
Rohit Bose

MUMBAI :  Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades. He began his career in television and then ventured into the Indian film industry and web series.

Rohit gained massive fame with his stint in Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat etc. The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan and many more.

 (Also Read: Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!

Well, Rohit made a strong observation about himself where he pointed out that his hand gestures are the same even after 30 years! He shared pictures from the time he starred in Swabhimaan and Sanjeevani to now in Saubhagyavati 2 and drew an analysis between the pictures.

Alongside the pictures was a caption which read:

This is UNREAL! 30 years between these pictures from #swabhimaan to #sanjeevani to #saubhagyavatibhava2 and my style of holding up my hand whilst thinking remains EXACTLY the same !! I didn’t realise it. Thank you @rohit_sayantani_fc for pointing this out !

Take a look:

Below this picture, people dropped comments where they complimented his handsomeness and said that he looks nothing short of handsome.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Does he impress you like he did in his younger days? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood news and the OTT projects.

(Also Read: Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite television and Bollywood actors. 

Rohit Bose Roy Swabhimaan Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Viraasat Kaabil Fashion Dus Kahaniyaan Shootout At Lokhandwala LOC Kargil plan Sanjeevani Saubhagyavati 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI :Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Hindi film directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which...
Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times
MUMBAI :  There are a lot of shows in the pipeline which are scheduled to entertain the audience with its unique and...
Surprising! Rohit Bose points out how his acting gestures have not gone a single change even after 30 years from Swabhimaan to Saubhagyavati Bhava 2
MUMBAI :  Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three...
Vanshaj: OMG! DJ decides to move ahead with his plan and lands in danger
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa shocked after knowing the truth about the scam
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Must Read! Salman Khan reveals why Antim and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan flopped, “ audiences ka paisa…”
MUMBAI :  Salman Khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi film industry. He is currently basking in the glory of his...
Recent Stories
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sangita
OMG! Sangita Ghosh opens up about returning to work by leaving 25 days daughter at home; Says 'Focusing on my…'
Rohit Bose Roy
How sweet! Check out the beautiful moments of Rohit Bose Roy with his daughter Kiara
Meet
Awesome! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet star Ashi Singh sheds light on her fitness routine; Calls it ‘stress-reliever’
Arjit Taneja
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja reveals if Aishwarya Sharma’s injury was a plus point for him in the final round and talks about his bond with Daisy Shah
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Dino James opens up on whether he has sorted his differences with Daisy Shah and reveals if he felt that the show was partial to Aishwarya Sharma
Helly Shah
Exclusive! : "I don’t know if I would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, it all depends on the future" - Helly Shah