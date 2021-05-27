SURPRISING! Rupali Ganguly reveals the reason behind taking a big break from work before bagging Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Bengali beauty Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress plays the titular role of Anupamaa on the show.

From the show's concept to creation and the star cast, the viewers have loved everything about Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows of the current times.

We all know that Rupali had a flourishing career so far with so many hit shows to her credit.

The actress definitely knows how to prove her worth with her stellar acting chops.

Rupali Ganguly has starred in many top-rated shows in her long career span including Sanjivani, Parvarissh, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai season 1 and 2, among others.

Before bagging Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly was away from the small screens for several years.

In one of her interviews, Rupali Ganguly shared about what made her take a break of 7 years.

Rupali said that it was her conscious decision of taking such a long break. The actress reveals that it's not that she didn't get any work and hence decided to sit back home.

The actress reveals that her ambition was to get married and have a baby. The actress revealed that she faced several complications but when she got to be a mother, she didn't expect anything else in life.

Lastly, Rupali confessed that if she wasn't offered Anupamaa, she would have taken a much longer break from work.

Rupali worked in Parvarissh in 2013 and then was seen in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai season 2 in 2017.

