Surprising! From Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash, check out the first salaries of your favourite TV stars

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is ruling the television with her killer performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 while Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’. Seeing how far these TV queens have come, the amount of the first pay cheque they got, will surely stun you.

Tejasswi Prakash was paid an amount of Rs 25,000 per episode when she started her career almost ten years ago. Today, she is reportedly being paid Rs 2 lakh for a single episode for her supernatural thriller show Naagin 6.

Shehnaaz Gill earned nationwide fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was reportedly paid Rs 70,000 for her first music video in 2016 and now, she charges Rs 25 lakh for a single advertisement and has a reported net worth of a whopping Rs 29 crore.

Rupali Ganguly earned Rs 15,000 per day as her first salary and now, she is among the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry getting reportedly Rs 3 lakh per episode for the superhit show Anupamaa.

Reportedly charging Rs 3 lakh per episode today, Shweta Tiwari was paid an amount of Rs 5 lakh as her first paycheck by Ekta Kapoor for leading the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She reportedly earns Rs 10 crore annually.

Credit: DNA