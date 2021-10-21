SURPRISING! Before stepping into acting, Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya aka Jasmine had AUDITIONED for THESE reality shows

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is currently seen as Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in Colors' recently launched show Udaariyaan.

The actress made her small screen debut with this show, while popular TV actors and couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta debuted as producers for Udaariyaan.

Isha's character Jasmine has received a lot of appreciation from fans.

While we have seen Isha in a completely simple avatar on the show, she is quite different in real life.

She has garnered a huge fan following over time for her role Jasmine in the show.

While Isha has a long way to go, we have an interesting update to share about her that will take you by surprise.

The actress gained a lot of popularity at a very young age. She is a talented model and fashion blogger and was also a TikToker.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Jass and Tejo to have a MASSIVE CONFRONTATION at Raavan Dahan

Apart from this, she is good at dancing and anchoring.

Isha had two childhood dreams, of being a pilot or winning beauty pageants.

It was Isha's mother Mamta's dream to see her daughter becoming an actress.

Before she stepped into acting, she started her career with music videos.

The actress started prepping for her showbiz journey at the age of 4 by learning gymnastics, contemporary dancing, and kathak. She is also a national-level dancer.

Not many are aware that Isha has participated in dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, and Dance Deewaane too.

However, she faced a lot of rejections.

But these rejections never affected Isha, and she kept going.

It seemed that Isha was destined to make her career in acting, and today, she is doing pretty well for herself.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Udaariyaan: Leaving Fateh, Who do you think Tejo will make great PAIR with Mr Gulati or Jass?