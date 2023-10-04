Surprising! Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma were missing from Rupali Ganguly’s birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Recently, Ruplai Ganguly had celebrated her birthday on the sets of the show, along with little Anu, Anuj and the producer Rajan Shahi.

But the rest of the cast like Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma etc were missing from the celebrations.

What the fans have noticed that even their names weren’t mentioned during the celebrations.

If one remembers during the promotions of Paras Kalnawat ‘s reality show, the actor in his interviews had said how the cast of the show are divided on the sets of the show, not everyone gets along with each other but he didn’t take names.

The fans were also wondering why Sudhanshu and Madalsa weren’t present and reason somewhere connected to what Paras had said.

Well, but the beauty of the show is that though somewhere the actors didn’t get along with each other, they have kept it professional on the sets of the show, and enact each scene so well that it feels its reality.

