Surprising! Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her and Karan Kundrra’s relationship, Mentions not being an ‘ideal couple’; Says ‘We weren’t the most perfect couple…’

MUMBAI : Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who captivated audiences on Bigg Boss, are still the epitome of a couple of goals. They recently won hearts on Temptation Island India. The reality show, which is co-hosted by the "Queen of Hearts," Mouni Roy, and Karan Kundrra, follows a social experiment that tests couples' devotion and love as they split into two villas full of alluring singles. Tejasswi's much-awaited arrival shocked "Tejran" viewers who had been eagerly awaiting the couple's joined presence on the program.

Speaking about her friendship with Karan and the 'TejRan' fan base, Tejasswi stated, “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought; we didn’t speak to each other for a time period inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as the most ideal couple’.”

The actress added, “We have shown how real couples are, and real couples fight in the real world. Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-minded person, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen.”

Additionally, Karan Kundrra discussed their everlasting bond and revealed, “There’s a reason I believe in reality shows like Temptation Island India: I met my partner in a reality show of this kind, and such shows test your true love. You come out stronger from the experience.”

The relationship between Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is well known. Following their relationship in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the two stars have taken the world by storm. The question about "marriage" is eventually posed to the two. Previously, Karan revealed that he and Tejasswi are going very strong and aren't affected by the issues surrounding their marriage in a recent exclusive interview.

