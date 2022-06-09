Surprising! These actors are not part of StarPlus’s – Yeh Hai Chahatein any more and the fans miss them

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ Yeh Hai Chahtein is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

The show is a spin-off show of popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles of Dr. Ishita Bhalla and Raman Kumar Bhalla. The show ran successfully on the small screen for five years.

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019 and the show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

Up until now, we have seen Preesha and Rudra's life going through various ups and downs since the beginning of the show and post multiple leaps as well.

So, let's take a look at actors who have bid adieu to Yeh Hai Chahatein till now:

1. Indira Krishnan

She won the hearts with her role of Vasudha Srinivasan, Preesha’s mother. She exited the show this year.

2. Aishwarya Khare

BhagyaLakshmi’s Lakshmi was earlier the part of this show as Mahima Srinivasan, Preesha's sister and a big rival too. She bid adieu to the show last year.

3. Aishwarya Sukhija

Aishwarya is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town. She played the role of Ahana Singh, Rajeev’s widow. She left the show last year.

4. Indraneil Sengupta

Actor Indraneil Sengupta played the role of Rajeev Khurana, who was the husband of Ahana, Mahima's lover and father of Saransh. He exited the show last year.

5. Kritika Desai

Actress Kritika Desai played the role of Advocate Vaijyanti Srinivasan, but since her role got over, she was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Dhami Kapoor.

6. Poorva Gokhale

Actress Poorva Gokhale played the role of Commissioner Revati Choudhary and she was one of the characters on the show, who brought in a lot of hurdles in Preesha’s life. She exited the role this year.

7. Sonal Vengurlekar

Kundali Bhagya fame Sonal Vengurlekar was the part of this show as Sanya Dubash Thakur, Anvi’s mother, and Armaan’s former wife but she exited the show last year.

8. Siddharth Shivpuri

Actor Siddharth Shivpuri aka Yuvraj enthralled everyone with his charm in the show, but he too bid adieu to the show this year.

9. Vijay Kashyap / Gulshan Pandey

Dr. Preesha’s father's role was enacted by two actors, Vijay Kashyap / Gulshan Pandey but both of them said good bye to the show this year.

10. Anjali Mukhi and Satyajit Sharma

The duo played the role of Rudraksh parents Sulochana and Balraj. In the show, they were seen dead and in this way, the makers showed their exit.

11. Prince Mahajan

He is known for his role in Venkatesh "Venky" Srinivasan, who was later shown dead in the show.

Apart from them Tanu khan, Purvika Gupta, Himani Sahani, Khatija Iqbal, Rupesh Kataria, Bikramjeet, Priyanka Choudhary, Upen Chouhan, Melanie Pais, Shabaaz Abdullah, Trupti Mishra, Kushank Arora, Ankur Verma, Yajuvendra Singh, Maisha Dixit, Yash Acharya, Juhi Singh Bajawa, Saksam Vasu and many more actors are no longer the part of this show.

