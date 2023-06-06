SURPRISING! These sanskaari bahus of the small screen slayed in negative roles

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 17:27
MUMBAI: Indian television shows have entertained us for years now. 

We all have seen how the makers have come up with some great shows so far with a variety of concepts. 

While the drama quotient remains high in every show but we get to see a lot of new elements when it comes to characters, storylines and much more. 

Television serials have witnessed some great actresses who are known for being the best bahus that every Indian household wishes to have.

The makers have shown these actresses in such a way that no one could imagine that they can shed their on-screen image and play negative or completely opposite characters. 

So, let's take a look at sanskaari bahus of small screens who played vamps in TV shows and surprised everyone with their terrific performances:

1. Hina Khan

Who can ever forget her playing the iconic character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? The bubbly, loving and softspoken Akshara took everyone by surprise when she played the glamourous Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

2. Jennifer Winget

She has so many amazing hit TV shows to her credit. While she is known for playing loving, caring and responsible wife, daughter-in-law, and sister in many of her shows, Jennifer's completely different avatar as Maya in Beyhadh came as a huge surprise. She swayed everyone with her spectacular performance. 

3. Aamna Sharif

She is known for her role as Kashish in Kahiin Toh Hoga. After playing bubbly characters in her past shows, Aamna wowed everyone with her rock-solid performance as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. She was praised for her mind-blowing acting and also for her stylish looks. 

4. Sara Khan 

Sara is still remembered for her role as Sadhna in Star Plus' show Bidaai. However, Sara shed her sanskaari bahu image and went on to play some great negative characters in shows like Sasural Simar Ka Season 1, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 among others. 

5. Sneha Wagh 

She is known for playing the titular role in the show Jyoti. Post that, Sneha was seen in a lot of shows. Currently, she is playing a negative role in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. She is being loved for it. 

6. Anita Hassanandani

Anita has given amazing performances in her long career span. Her role in Kkavyanjali is still popular. However, Anita was loved for playing a grey character in Ekta Kapoor's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. 

Other than these actresses, Rashami Desai was also seen playing a negative role for a long time in Colors' show Uttaran, however, later her character saw a significant change. 

So, which sanskaari bahu's transformation did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

