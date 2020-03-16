SURPRISING! These television actresses were offered Punyashlok Ahilyabai before Aetashaa Sansgiri

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been working wonders on small screens since the beginning. 

The show stars Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani in the lead roles. 

Punyashlok Ahilyabai started on a grand note last year in January. 

The show became everyone's favourite in no time. 

Ahilyabai also witnessed a leap a few months ago with the introduction of some new actors. 

Well, Aetashaa who plays the lead role is doing total justice to her character.

This is Aetashaa's small screen debut. 

But before Aetashaa, a lot of well-known divas from small screens were offered Ahilya's character.

However, the role eventually landed in Aetashaa's kitty. 

So, let's take a look at actresses who refused Ahilya's role.

1. Anushka Sen 

She is a social media star and also quite a popular actress who gained popularity at a very small age. Anushka has been a part of several TV shows and Ahilya's role was offered to her. However, Anushka turned down the offer. 

2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was also offered the lead role but she turned down the role for the reasons best known to her. 

3. Jannat Zubair Rahmani 

The small screen sensation who is also a social media star was also offered this role. However, Jannat has kept herself away from TV shows. 

4. Gracy Goswami 

The Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress Gracy was also offered the role but it seems the actress did not take up the role. 

5. Sapna Devalkar 

The actress is also known for her performances in many shows. However, due to some reason. Sapna did not do the show. 

Well, it seems Aetashaa bagged this role and the rest is history. 

