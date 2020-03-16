SURPRISING! Before Ulka Gupta, these television actresses rejected Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvaan.

The show hit the small screens about a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar.

Before Ulka, a lot of actresses were approached for this character.

So, let's take a look at who turned down this role and who got rejected:

1. Amrita Prakash

She has appeared in shows like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Patiala Babes and many more. Vivah fame was also approached for this role but she demanded high fees for it.

2. Rushita Vaidya

She had auditioned for the role but she was rejected for the same.

3. Roshni Sahota

The makers wanted her to play the lead role but things did not work out for her.

4. Shagun Sharma

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 fame Shagun was also approached for this role. But she could not do it.

5. Aanchal Sahu

After Barrister Babu, Banni Chow could have been the second collaboration of Aanchal with Pravisht Mishra. The makers wanted this hit jodi back on small screens. But Aanchal is already busy with Parineetti.

Well, Ulka bagged the role and the rest is history!

