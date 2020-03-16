SURPRISING! Before Ulka Gupta, these television actresses rejected Banni Chow Home Delivery

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar. Before Ulka, a lot of actresses were approached for this character. Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar. Before Ulka, a lot of actresses were approached for this character. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 19:45
SURPRISING! Before Ulka Gupta, these television actresses rejected Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. 

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvaan. 

The show hit the small screens about a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen. 

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar. 

Before Ulka, a lot of actresses were approached for this character. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery is an opportunity to boost my career: Neha Rana

So, let's take a look at who turned down this role and who got rejected:

1. Amrita Prakash 

She has appeared in shows like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Patiala Babes and many more. Vivah fame was also approached for this role but she demanded high fees for it.

2. Rushita Vaidya 

She had auditioned for the role but she was rejected for the same. 

3. Roshni Sahota 

The makers wanted her to play the lead role but things did not work out for her. 

4. Shagun Sharma

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 fame Shagun was also approached for this role. But she could not do it. 

5. Aanchal Sahu

After Barrister Babu, Banni Chow could have been the second collaboration of Aanchal with Pravisht Mishra. The makers wanted this hit jodi back on small screens. But Aanchal is already busy with Parineetti. 

Well, Ulka bagged the role and the rest is history!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery is an opportunity to boost my career: Neha Rana

aanchal sahu Star Plus Shashi Sumeet Mittal Shagun Sharma Roshni Sahota Rushita Vaidya Amrita Prakash Pravisht Mishra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 19:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social media
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in the daily show 'Sirf Tum', which also stars Eisha Singh in...
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars make it a point not to promote each other's films, but South Indian stars are used to giving...
'Gangubai...', 'RRR', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Netflix's global top 10 lists
MUMBAI: Netflix India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's...
After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala
MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and...
Kya Baat Hai! Risque outfits of TV actresses like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and many others are bolder than many Bollywood beauties
MUMBAI:  Bollywood Divas are hot, we all know. But if you thought that the TV industry and the actresses are all about...
Tisca Chopra says her upcoming show 'Dahan' captures raw fear
MUMBAI : Actress Tisca Chopra, who is set to play an IAS officer in her upcoming thriller series 'Dahan - Raakan ka...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video