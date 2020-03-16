SURPRISING! Vijayendra Kumeria's GAIN proved to be a big loss for THESE actors who turned down Armaan's character in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Not many are aware that before Vijayendra bagged this role, a lot of well-known TV actors were approached to play Armaan's character.

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is winning several hearts with his stellar performance as Armaan Oberoi in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.


The actor who is paired opposite Vidhi Pandya reunited with the actress once again after Udaan.


Well, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is a completely different character which Vijayendra has been playing and the viewers are in love seeing him in a different shade.


The actor proved his mettle in acting with this role and also managed to change people's perspective towards him.

 
But not many are aware that before Vijayendra bagged this role, a lot of well-known TV actors were approached to play Armaan's character.

 
So, let's take a look at the actors who turned down this role which eventually went to Vijayendra.


1. Randeep Rai

 
The Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep was approached for Armaan's character but he did not take it up. The actor was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2.


2. Kunal Karan Kapoor


The handsome hunk of TV was also approached to play the lead role but he turned down the offer as he was doing Ziddi Dil Maane Na.


3. Nakuul Mehta


Interestingly, Nakuul was also offered Armaan's character but the actor had already signed Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
 

4. Param Singh

 
Ishk Par Zor Nahin actor Param Singh was also offered this role but he couldn't take it up due to other work commitments.

 

Well, the offer eventually landed in Vijayendra's kitty and he immediately said yes to it.
 

