SURPRISING! This is what happens when TV stars Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Ashi Singh and others meet

MUMBAI: We all know that the young generation of stars like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Ashi Singh, Siddharth Nigam, among others are ruling the small screens with their talent and creativity.

All of them are internet sensations and enjoy a massive fan base on social media. Avneet, Jannat, Anushka, Siddharth have millions of followers on Instagram which prove their popularity.

There were several reports about the enmity between these actors. However, those rumours faded with time.

We came across an interview of Anushka Sen where she got candid about Avneet, Ashi, Jannat among others.

Anushka was asked about how's the atmosphere when all of them are together in the same room hanging out and chilling.

The actress revealed that the atmosphere is extremely chilled. They all speak about everything except work and just love spending time together.

All of them gel really well and they don't discuss their projects but only talk about some amazing stuff.

Well, we are sure that these talented artists must be setting the house on fire!

