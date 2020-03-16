SURPRISING! This is why Anjali Arora won't attend Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui's party

Munawar Faruqui is soon going to throw a party for his victory in Lock Upp and we are expecting a grand reunion of all the contestants once again.
SURPRISING! This is why Anjali Arora won't attend Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui's party

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular reality show Lock Upp Season 1 ended on a grand note with Munawar Faruqui bagging the show's trophy.

Munawar ruled everyone's heart with the way he played the game so far and managed to win the show. 

Throughout his stint in Lock Upp, Munawar was in news for several reasons. 

He had his share of fights, and he created good bonds with a lot of contestants but he grabbed attention for his closeness to one of the female contestants in the show. 

Munawar developed a very special bond with one of the Lock Upp contestants Anjali Arora. 

The duo appeared more than friends in the show and this had made Munwar's ladylove a bit insecure too. 

And now that the show is over, the viewers are dying to see these two special friends hang around and chill together. 

Well, Munawar is soon going to throw a party for his victory in Lock Upp and we are expecting a grand reunion of all the contestants once again. 

When Anjali was asked about the same, she denied attending the bash and this took everyone by surprise. 

Anjali gave the reason for not attending Munawar's party saying that she will be caught up with her work commitments and meetings which is why she won't be able to attend the party. 

Well, the ardent fans of Anjali and Munawar were hoping to see them reunite and have fun at the party but that isn't going to happen. 

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

 

