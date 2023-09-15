SURPRISING! Why was Tejasswi Prakash missing from Karan Kundrra's new flat's housewarming puja?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are painting the town red ever since they have fallen in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The duo has been inseparable ever since then. Karan and Tejasswi have garnered a huge fan base while they were already in the show.

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi are frequently spotted together at public gatherings and on each other's sets.

Fans who fondly call them TejRan are now eagerly waiting to see them walking down the aisle.

Karan and Tejasswi are very much in love and they never fail to express it in front of the world.

Recently, Karan was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Tejasswi's place.

The duo was also spotted together during the visarjan of Tejasswi's Lord Ganesha.

While it has never happened that Karan and Tejasswi are absent from each other's special day but the recent special occasion saw Tejasswi's absence leaving the fans surprised.

Karan shared several stories on Instagram as he was seen performing puja at his new plus apartment.

Karan has bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Bandra location.

Several stories on Karan's profile show how lavish and huge the place is.

But one thing that was missing which everyone noticed is Tejasswi who was not there for the puja.

Fans wonder how come Karan's ladylove gave such a special occasion a miss.

The ardent fans of the couple are worried and suspecting what made Tejasswi skip this puja.

Well, we are hoping all is well with the duo and we wish to see Karan and Tejasswi enjoying themselves in the latter's new abode soon.

