SURPRISING! Will Maaya's character in Anupamaa turn positive? Here's what Chhavi Pandey has to say

MUMBAI :Stunning beauty Chhavi Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Maaya in Star Plus' Anupamaa.

The actress who entered the show a few months ago in a grey character, later turned positive. With time, Maaya's character once again turned positive. In fact, she is seen as Auj's obsessive lover.

Maaya is giving a hard time to Anuj and making sure that he doesn't reunite with Anupama.

However, Anuj has come out clean in front of Anupama and cleared up the misunderstandings between them.

And now, Maaya is choosing a very safe way to impress Anuj instead of trying to force him to like her.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa : Wow! Malti Devi gives the responsibility of her USA dance academy to Anupama; leaves Nakul jealous

Chhavi's character turned out to be an impressive one.

Fans are loving how the show's story is witnessing interesting twists and is full of drama ever since Chhavi's entry.

While currently, the show is showcasing Samar and Dimpy's wedding, the viewers will soon see another set of drama taking place in the lives of Shahs and Kapadias.

Amid all this, the viewers want to see what will be Maaya's new plan.

In fact, some of them want to know if Maaya will ever turn positive or remain negative in the show.

Recently, Chhavi had gone live on Instagram and she had a great interaction with her fans.

One of the fans asked Chhavi about her character and if she will turn positive or not.

Answering the fan's question, Chhavi said, "I don't know if Maaya will turn positive or not. I think the makers will be apt to answer this and it is up to them."

Well, we totally understand Chhavi's point of view.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi to be the main hurdle between Anuj and Anupama’s union