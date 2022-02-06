SURPRISING! From Yogendra aka Samrat in GHKKPM to Aneri aka Mukku in Anupamaa and Sneha aka Shivani in BALH 2, television shows that witnessed the SHOCKING exits of important characters

MUMBAI: A variety of TV shows are launched every year. While some become successful and keep running for several months and years, some only manage to survive for a short span of time.

There were several shows which were launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic and some post the first wave of the deadly virus.

Shows like Anupamaa, Pandya Store, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others stood extremely strong and are still successfully running for more than a year now.

However, there are many shows that did not manage to impress the viewers and the makers had to wrap them up within a few months of their release.

We all know that the makers introduce several new characters in the show with time to spice up the drama.

With new characters entering the show, some exits also happen which leaves the viewers upset.

The recent times in the television shows have witnessed or are set to witness some shocking exits that came as a huge surprise for the viewers.

So, let's take a look at the shocking exits that happened in the popular TV shows:

ALOS READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina opens up on her EXIT from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says it was a creative call taken by the makers

1. Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The news about Samrat's character dying in the Star Plus' popular show came as a huge shocker for fans. Samrat is a pivotal part of the show and the viewers were quite upset about his exit. However, the makers will bring him back soon with a new twist.

2. Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

This was quite shocking for the fans as no one expected that the makers will plan Shivina's character's exit all of a sudden. Sneha's character recently saw an exit.

3. Aneri Vajani aka Mukku - Anupamaa

Aneri entered the show with a bang. She was again missing from the show for some time and came back yet again ahead of Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. But no one expected her to exit so soon.

4. Abhishek Kumar aka Amrik - Udaariyaan

Abhishek was a pivotal part of the show and his track was going great. He played the role of Amrik in the show who was Jasmine's husband. The actor's character made a shocking exit from the show.

5. Anuj Sachdeva aka Cheeranjiv - Woh To Hai Albelaa

The actor played the lead role in the show. However, no one expected Anuj's character's exit so early from the show. The actor made an exit from Woh To Hai Albelaa within a month after his character was killed.

Which character will you miss the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Yogi also started crying while we were performing the scene', Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma on the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, bonding with Yogendra Vikram Singh and more