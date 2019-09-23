Surveen Chawla opens up on casting couch experiences

MUMBAI: Surveen Chawla has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV soaps including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin Toh Hoga. After entertaining audience with her TV work, she stepped into the world of cinema and went on to do films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, and Parched to name a few. However, the journey has not been so easy. She had to face the casting couch not once or twice but five times in her filmy career - thrice down South and twice in Bollywood.

Speaking about her horrible experience, Surveen told Pinkvilla, “A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked." She also revealed that there was a time when she was called overweight. "I went to give this audition and the person told me, 'You are overweight'. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses."

Another incident, she remembered, where she was called out for doing TV. "Yes, there was a time when people told me you are over exposed because of television. For sometime, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year but I realised later that 'Why am I doing this?' Isn't it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?," she said.