Surveen Chawla opens up on her postpartum journey

MUMBAI: Surveen Chawla has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV soaps including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin Toh Hoga. After entertaining audience with her TV work, she stepped into the world of cinema and went on to do films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, and Parched to name a few.

On the personal front, the actress is in a happy space these days. After all, she had entered motherhood early this year and enjoying the new phase of her life to the fullest. The actress welcomed her daughter Eva in April this year and is over the moon ever since. But apart from this new addition to her family, Surveen’s drastic post-pregnancy weight loss has also bagged a lot of attention. To note, the diva, who had gained around 18 kgs during her pregnancy, has shed most of those extra kilos and stunned everyone with her transformation within six months.

Sharing her weight loss secret, Surveen revealed that it was her holistic lifestyle that helped her get back in shape. The new mommy had a fixed regime and she chose to stick to it. The Parched actress took a healthy way to lose weight and practiced yoga along with cardiovascular activities. Besides, Surveen also preferred to have home-cooked food while she was on her weight loss journey. Interestingly, she didn’t crave the outside meals which was a bonus thing for her. And this really did wonder to the diva and her sizzling Instagram posts are a proof to it.

The new mother also opened up on her postpartum depression and said that while she had heard a lot about it during pregnancy, she decided to evade it completely. Interestingly, her expressive personality proved a boon for her and she was able to vent out her emotions which helped her stay in an emotionally sound place. “There were days when my emotions were all over the place. But I did my best to stay centered, and share my feelings with my partner. I reminded myself every day that I was doing the best I could,” Surveen stated.