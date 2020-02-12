Suryakumar Yadav reveals about his love story on Zing Game On!

MUMBAI: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is a diehard romantic and his wife Devisha can vouch for the same. The cricketer who will be seen in the upcoming episode of Zing Game On was in for a pleasant surprise when his wife joined him as a guest on the show. Married for 5 years, the couple is very much in love and have a dog together who they have named Pablo. While Devisha was on the show, she revealed about how the couple met in college and started talking through a messaging app. Both Suryakumar and Devisha relived bitter sweet memories from their courtship days and how initially it was a long distance relationship for the duo because of his hectic travel schedule.

Suryakumar Yadav said, “I was pleasantly surprised to see my wife Devisha on the show. Ours is a very unique love story and since it is Valentine’s week, this gesture made it even more special. She has been my support throughout and has always encouraged me to do better. I can safely say that we have grown into better individual together and are each other’s comfort zone.”