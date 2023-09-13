Sushant Singh dons a new look for the upcoming season of Savdhaan India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:21
Sushant Singh

MUMBAI: In the world of Indian television, Sushant Singh is a name that needs no introduction. His charismatic presence and commendable acting skills have earned him a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers. However, it's not just his acting prowess that has been garnering attention lately; it's his striking salt and pepper look in the promo of the new season of "Savdhaan India" with the new theme titled Criminal Decoded that has everyone talking.

"Savdhaan India," known for its gripping narratives and socially relevant stories, has been a staple on Indian television for years. Sushant Singh has been associated with the show as its host for a considerable time, and his contribution to its success cannot be understated. However, in the latest season, Sushant has undergone a transformation that has piqued the curiosity of both his fans and the general audience.
The most noticeable change in Sushant Singh's look will be his salt and pepper beard and hair. This distinguished look exudes a certain maturity and sophistication that perfectly complements the show's serious and thought-provoking themes.

Commenting on his new look, the actor says, “"Our show has been a constant presence and a dominant force in Indian television since 2012. The introduction of the salt and pepper look brings an extra dimension of authenticity and gravitas to my role as the host of the show. I am confident that our dedicated viewers, who have stood by us throughout these years, will appreciate not only my new appearance but also the upcoming season."

Get ready for the captivating return of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded, exclusively on Star Bharat starting from September 26th, Monday to Saturday at 10.30 pm.

