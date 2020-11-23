Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree trends on social media as Twitterati demands justice

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases in the country. In spite of three agencies investigating it, there has been no concrete lead.

Since day one, fans have been screaming out loud that this isn’t a suicide but a murder. They even presented proof.

Every single day, they come out on social media and trend the case with a new hashtag and keep asking questions to the CBI and the government.

Today, once agai, netizens are trending the case with the hashtag #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree and are questioning the CBI as to where the investigation reached.

People across the globe are still fighting for justice and are wondering what’s wrong with the CBI and why is they no news coming in from them.

Fans are also frustrated as there is no more support coming in from media channels. They have also stopped covering the case and are clueless about it.

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s close friend urges Netizens to sign the petition of boycotting Koffee with Karan )

Some of them are questioning why the CBI hasn’t made any arrest and why aren’t they coming out and speaking up.

Fans have also assured that until the case gets closure and justice is delivered, they won’t stop their fight.

Netizens are also claiming that the more time the CBI takes, the more time it gives SSR's culprits to destroy evidence. It is high time that strict action be taken.

They also claim that the drug case is connected to the SSR case and are questioning the CBI on the delay.

Twitterati has made up their minds that they won’t give up on this.

Well, the CBI is investigating the case, and we hope that soon reveal where the investigation as reached.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens once again trend #Impose302InSSRCase as they fume with rage and demand justice)

It's high time for Arrests to happen by CBI.

High time for Imposition of 302 in Sushant Murdér case.



People of India look upto you for your righteousness Sir @narendramodi. Ensure Justice prevails @PMOIndia@HMOIndia @AmitShah #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@lostsoul_apu) November 23, 2020

Only unity is what works when a social cause is taken up like in SSR's case.We need to be united and make the justice happen at any cost by asking questions again and again. The culprits shouldn't breath outside but in jail#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree pic.twitter.com/Yx9VLgorcb — Fan of the purest ever soul of @itsSSR (@Nyay4SSR) November 23, 2020

#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree

We will always remember u SUSHANT



No one can replace u ever !!



B happy wherever u r ...U will get justice we will ensure that !!



Love u so much pic.twitter.com/7Cs5O6GcKE — Zeni (@Star_14June) November 23, 2020

You must tell urself "no matter how hard it is,how hard to get it",I want justice so I m going to make it.#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/DnuOmfNwJX — Bismaya Parida (@BismayaParida6) November 23, 2020