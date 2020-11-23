News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree trends on social media as Twitterati demands justice

Netizens are going all out to bring justice to the late actor.

By Ektaa Kumaran
23 Nov 2020 05:43 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases in the country. In spite of three agencies investigating it, there has been no concrete lead.

Since day one, fans have been screaming out loud that this isn’t a suicide but a murder. They even presented proof. 

Every single day, they come out on social media and trend the case with a new hashtag and keep asking questions to the CBI and the government. 

Today, once agai, netizens are trending the case with the hashtag #SSRCulpritsRoamingFree and are questioning the CBI as to where the investigation reached. 

People across the globe are still fighting for justice and are wondering what’s wrong with the CBI and why is they no news coming in from them. 

Fans are also frustrated as there is no more support coming in from media channels. They have also stopped covering the case and are clueless about it. 

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s close friend urges Netizens to sign the petition of boycotting Koffee with Karan

Some of them are questioning why the CBI hasn’t made any arrest and why aren’t they coming out and speaking up. 

Fans have also assured that until the case gets closure and justice is delivered, they won’t stop their fight.  

Netizens are also claiming that the more time the CBI takes, the more time it gives SSR's culprits to destroy evidence. It is high time that strict action be taken. 

They also claim that the drug case is connected to the SSR case and are questioning the CBI on the delay. 

Twitterati has made up their minds that they won’t give up on this. 

Well, the CBI is investigating the case, and we hope that soon reveal where the investigation as reached. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens once again trend #Impose302InSSRCase as they fume with rage and demand justice)

       
