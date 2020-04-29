Sushant Singh Rajput has a cricket connection and it is related to his family

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput made his small screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil where he played the role of Preet Juneja. The actor later landed a lead role in Ekta's another show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant played the role of Manav Deshmukh in the show and his character became an instant hit among the fans. Sushant was associated with the show for two years and then quit to pursue a film-making course abroad.

The actor then auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's film Kai Po Che where he bagged one of the lead roles alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film proved to be a huge hit and Sushant's career in Bollywood took off on a grand note.

Kai Po Che was based on cricket where Sushant was seen as an ex-district level cricketer who is a victim of politics.

After Kai Po Che's success, Sushant bagged one of the most important films of his career where he played the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The actor was signed for the ace cricketer's biopic which went on to become a blockbuster hit.

Sushant was highly appreciated for his performance as he beautifully portrayed Dhoni's role.

Interestingly, Sushant has some connection with cricket and it is related to his family. Wondering how?

Well, not many are aware that the elder sister of Sushant used to be a state-level cricket player.

It's fascinating to see how Sushant's debut film was also related to cricket and the biggest film of his career too was based on cricket.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.