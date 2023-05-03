Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes of the show, 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' as her on-screen character of Rekha will be turning into ghost after her death.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 15:07
Sushmita Mukherjee

MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes of the show, 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' as her on-screen character of Rekha will be turning into ghost after her death.

She said audience will see her in a completely distinct look.

She said: "In the upcoming episode, viewers will see me in a different avatar since my character Rekha will transform into a ghost who is only visible to Gaura (Kajal Chauhan). As Rekha passed away with unfulfilled wishes, she is now prepared to torture Gaura."

"Even if I'll appear as a ghost, the audience will still enjoy the visual pleasure because it takes a lot of creative imagination to display anything like this on screen. For the next sequences, our creators have used numerous visual effects that will be fresh for our viewers," she shared further about the special effects used while shooting for the sequence.

Sushmita has been part of TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kavyanjali', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dosti Anokhi', and many more. She acted in movies such as 'Mastizaade', 'Rakta Charitra', 'Tere Sang', 'Dostana', among others.

She further added how she is excited about the particular sequence in the show as there are lot of interesting twist that are all set to take place: "As an actor, I'm quite enthused about this since it's something fresh and it's fantastic to see ourselves in various personalities and settings on television."

"The forthcoming track will offer a lot of fresh content to the show, whether it's about my character, the special effects, or the plot since Gaura's life will take a significant turn," she concluded.

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha who are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively. It is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE -IANS

 

Sushmita Mukherjee Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Kajal Chauhan Kavyanjali' Balika Vadhu Ishqbaaaz dosti anokhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 15:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
With 'Emergency' in post-production, Kangana back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'
MUMBAI :Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', is...
Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar
MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes...
'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee
MUMBAI:Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the character of Jaffa in the upcoming streaming series '...
Saiyami Kher: 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen
MUMBAI:Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy in R.Balki's 'Ghoomer'...
Spoiler Alert! Ishq Mein Ghayal: Mahir’s father tries to kill Armaan; Veer comes to the rescue
MUMBAI : Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and...
Recent Stories
Emergency
With 'Emergency' in post-production, Kangana back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' has the 90's classic vibe
Prit Kamani
Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
Actor by chance: Sonali Naik recounts how her career took off in 1995
Actor by chance: Sonali Naik recounts how her career took off in 1995
Check out the list of all the actors who could be seen in Naagin 7! Details Inside
Check out the list of all the actors who could be seen in Naagin 7! Details Inside
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! ‘Aapla Maanus’ Shiv Thakare talks in detail about the kind of woman he wants in his life and more