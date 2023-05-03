Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes of the show, 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' as her on-screen character of Rekha will be turning into ghost after her death.

She said audience will see her in a completely distinct look.

She said: "In the upcoming episode, viewers will see me in a different avatar since my character Rekha will transform into a ghost who is only visible to Gaura (Kajal Chauhan). As Rekha passed away with unfulfilled wishes, she is now prepared to torture Gaura."

"Even if I'll appear as a ghost, the audience will still enjoy the visual pleasure because it takes a lot of creative imagination to display anything like this on screen. For the next sequences, our creators have used numerous visual effects that will be fresh for our viewers," she shared further about the special effects used while shooting for the sequence.

Sushmita has been part of TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kavyanjali', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dosti Anokhi', and many more. She acted in movies such as 'Mastizaade', 'Rakta Charitra', 'Tere Sang', 'Dostana', among others.

She further added how she is excited about the particular sequence in the show as there are lot of interesting twist that are all set to take place: "As an actor, I'm quite enthused about this since it's something fresh and it's fantastic to see ourselves in various personalities and settings on television."

"The forthcoming track will offer a lot of fresh content to the show, whether it's about my character, the special effects, or the plot since Gaura's life will take a significant turn," she concluded.

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha who are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively. It is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE -IANS