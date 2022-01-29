Suspicious! Pandya Store's #ShiVi in a haunted mode

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts, being their favorite

Also read: OMG! BB 15 Finale: When Fanaa'-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Agasthya and Pakhi met Salman Khan, What's Brewing?

The show’s characters Shiva and Raavi are played by actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. They often top the charts of being their favorite. Recently, Kanwar shared a picture of him and Alice posing together and captioning it as haunted mode on. Take a look at their scary picture right away.

Check out the picture;

Also read: HILARIOUS! Sasural Simar Ka 2's Reema and Vivaan Oswal banter is Unmissable

Previously, Shiva brings Raavi home, but Suman doesn't welcome her, instead, she asks her to pack her bags and leave for good. She refuses to accept her apology but Raavi takes a stand for herself. Shiva tells her to prove that she wasn't a part of Anita and Prafulla's plan. Suman calls her in front of her and says that Prafulla has challenged her that she will ruin their family with Raavi's help. Suman vows that she would let her stay but wouldn't make her part of Pandya Parivaar till she doesn't prove her innocence.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com