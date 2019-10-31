Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant to support Prince and Yuvika in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: That Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have won the 9th season of Nach Baliye is not news!



The grand finale episode will be full of fun, laughter, entertainment, and of course dance.



The show will also have popular couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant gracing it.



Kishwer, Suyyash, Prince, and Yuvika became quite thick during their stay in Bigg Boss 9. Even after Bigg Boss ended, they remained great friends. So much so that Prince apparently gifted Kishwer her wedding outfit.



Kishwer and Suyyash will be seen on the sets of Nach Baliye as they root for their favourite couple PriVika.



And it looks like SuKish brought in some luck for PriVika as they indeed lifted the trophy and were declared the winners of the season.



