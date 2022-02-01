Swara Bhaskar can’t get over her OBSESSION and infact, she claims she is ADDICTED to …

MUMBAI : Swara Bhaskar loves to splurge on new products and has an extensive routine.

“Oh my God! I'm going broke because I keep buying new products and those anti-ageing serums and creams. I am a huge product freak. I love skincare. This is one reason I never reach the airport before time. If I have any spare time, even five to ten minutes, I end up buying skin care products. Also, international airports are the worst because you don't get those brands in India and I end up spending a lot of money on those products. So I'm indisciplined about everything in life except for removing makeup. I'm very particular about that. I have a ritual and I make it a me-time thing with a cup of tea. I sit in front of the mirror, play music and then cleanse and remove my entire makeup. Then I use wipes followed by my rose water. These are random rituals I have devised for myself. Then I wash my face and moisturise. Finally, before I go to sleep, I apply a little bit of oil. It can be coconut, Aragon oil, lavender, pomegranate seed oil... whatever is available,” she says.

Sharing skincare hacks, Swara shared, “So an actor told me this, it's not my original ñ but when you want to party and drink, you want to be careful about your skin, so I learnt a trick. It's a drink called ìSkinny Bitchî. It's Vodka or Gin, with lots of lemon and ice. Just fill it up with water. Just drink as much as you can because you're drinking a lot of water so the next morning you wake up, you may be trashed but your skin is radiant.”

Inspired yet?

CREDIT: Filmfare



