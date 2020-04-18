Swara Bhasker and Jwala Gutta SLAM Babita Phogat; read details

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat, who is one of the most popular wrestlers, is presently making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Well, after Rangoli Chandel, Babita Phogat is the talk of the town ever since she started writing communal Tweets on Nizamuddin Meet, which happened in Delhi last month. In her recent tweets, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler has been targeting a particular community and blaming them for being the reason in the spike of Coronavirus cases across the country. While her point of view divided the Twitter world, quite literally, she’s also being slammed by famous personalities like Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta.

Swara Bhasker wrote in her Tweet, “Babita ji, yeh statistics bhi dekhein. Kya inn lakhon bakhtgano ke Corona test hue hain? Kripya ispe bhi tippini dein. Aur Tabligi Jamaat ke program ko Delhi Police ne permission kyun di, yeh sawaal bhi uthayein. Baaki aapke fan to hum hain hi. (Babita Ji also see these statistics! Have these millions of devotees been Corona tested? Please comment on this too! And also raise a point why did the Delhi Police give permission for the religious program of Tabligi Jamaat! But, I will anyway be always your fan.)”

While Jwala Gutta Tweeted, “Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to, my win was celebrated by every Indian every time...pls let’s not divide our great country let’s stand united”

बबीता जी @BabitaPhogat यह statistics भी देखें! क्या इन लाखों भक्तगण के corona test हुए हैं? कृपया इसपर भी टिप्पणी दें! और तबलिग़ी जमात के प्रोग्राम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने permission क्यूँ दी.. यह सवाल भी उठाएँ! बाक़ी आपके फ़ैन तो हम हैं ही! https://t.co/ngqi1yYWEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2020

Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to,my win was celebrated by every Indian every time...pls let’s not divide our great country let’s stand united — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Yesterday, #ISupportBabitaPhogat and #SuspendBabitaPhogat trended on number 1 and 2 spots on Twitter. Following which the wrestler has put out a video saying that she ain’t former actress Zaira Wasim who will be intimated by the threats.

