Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Ajit blames himself for his daughter’s fate

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Swaran making it clear that she’s not interested in any relationship with Ajit.

Ajit sees Divi fallen on the floor. He gets shocked. He yells her name and then runs to her. Swaran and everyone run upstairs to check. Ajit asks what happened. Divi says my baby…I have lost my baby. He gets shocked. He says no, nothing will happen, how did you fall. She said she felt dizzy. Swaran asks what happened, call the doctor. Divi says I called the doctor, she is coming, I called dad, he didn’t answer. He says forgive me.

Also read Swaran Ghar: Pathetic! Bebe compels Swaran to express her feelings for Ajit

Divi cries and says you got too late in coming. Ajit worries. Bebe thinks she is a good doctor. Shorvori asks will anything happen to her baby, she fell down. Doctor says I can’t say anything. Ajit says my focus wasn’t on her. Shorvori sees the CD falling. Ajit asks doctor if Divi is fine. Doctor says so sorry.. nothing can happen now, she lost the baby.

Also read Swaran Ghar: Oops! Swaran to accompany Divya to know about her fake pregnancy

In the upcoming track, we will see that Ajit blames himself for his daughter’s fate, and Swaran is trying to explain to him not to blame himself, that things will get better in the future, and not to lose hope. Meanwhile, Bebe oversees them and does not like the fact that they are both talking together late at night, taking her away from Ajit.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.