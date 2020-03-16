Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Swaran takes Divya to the hospital, will she find out the truth?

Meanwhile Swaran comes to leave her outside and informs her the list of questions to enquire with doctors.

Swaran Ghar

Mumbai: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Swaran making it clear that she’s not interested in any relationship with Ajit.

In the previous episodes, Divya is planning to take Ajit with him to the hospital for a check-up.

Meanwhile, Swaran comes to leave her outside and informs her about a list of questions that she needs to ask the doctors.

Noticing this, Ajit recommends Swaran to accompany Divya to hospital as she is the best person to know things in detail instead of him.

This upsets Divya, and she is now worried that her truth will be exposed if Swaran accompanied her.

In the upcoming episode, Bebe is surprised to see Yug coming home with Ajit from the market instead of Swaran. 

On the other side, Swaran takes Divya to the hospital. Divya says her doctor is Sonam. 

However, Swaran feels it is by mistake and informs her we have taken an appointment for Prabha, who is quite experienced. 

Divya is scared as her fake pregnancy news will be exposed. 

How will Divya make sure Swaran doesn't know the truth ?

Will Ajit Find out about her fake pregnancy ?   

