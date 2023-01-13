Swarna aka Niyati Joshi shares a Throwback Picture with These Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-stars

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

In the post Niyati Joshi is seen with her YRKKH co-stars Shweta Raizada, Medha Sambutkar, Swati Chitnis along with others and the picture was a part of an old story.

She captions it saying old memories and that she misses them all.

It was so heartwarming to see the picture of the previous actors of the show together and realizes that they shared such deep bonds!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we know that the track has shifted six years forward and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives away from each other. While Abhimanyu is raising Ruhi, who is Neil’s daughter, Akshara is raising her and Abhimanyu’s son- Abhir, who thinks of Abhinav as his father.

In the forthcoming episode, Abhinav and Abhimanyu bond over their love for their respective children. Further, by mistake, Abhimanyu leaves his muffler in Abhinav's car and meets Abhir. Later, he lands up at Akshara's doorstep amid Abhinav and her anniversary celebrations. As Abhinav gets injured in a work accident, Abhimanyu offers to step in.

