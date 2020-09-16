Swastik Productions to bring a new show on Dangal TV?

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions is basking in the glory of great audience response on show RadhaKrishn.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn and many more.

According to our sources, Mr. Tewary is most likely bringing a new mythological show titled Katha on Dangal TV. The show will revolve around varied Gods.

Swastik Production currently bankrolls Devi starring Rati Pandey and Tarun Khanna in the lead roles. The show was launched on Dangal TV however it hasn’t returned to TV screens post the lockdown. But as reported by us the show will soon continue to telecast very soon at 7.30pm replacing Ramayan.

